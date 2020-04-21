Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOD. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 183.38 ($2.41).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.40. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57).

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.