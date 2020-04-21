Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

V traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.94. 6,228,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.18. The company has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.