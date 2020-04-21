Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48,930 shares during the period. Visa makes up 5.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $161.23. 6,306,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

