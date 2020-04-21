Verra Mobility (VRRM) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Verra Mobility to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verra Mobility and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.43% 37.33% 8.71% Verra Mobility Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verra Mobility and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 7 0 2.88 Verra Mobility Competitors 75 121 105 2 2.11

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 105.55%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million $33.34 million 10.95 Verra Mobility Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 4.51

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Verra Mobility is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats its competitors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

