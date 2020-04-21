Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 4.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. 7,310,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

