Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 48,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 63,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 339,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of VZ traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 755,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

