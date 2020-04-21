Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

VZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

