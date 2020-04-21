VeraBank N.A. Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.70. The stock had a trading volume of 714,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,517. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average is $221.93.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.48.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

