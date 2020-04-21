VeraBank N.A. Sells 518 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

