VeraBank N.A. Sells 180 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. The company had a trading volume of 137,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.33. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

