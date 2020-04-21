VeraBank N.A. Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $43.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,217.78. 1,508,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.80. The company has a market cap of $866.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

