VeraBank N.A. Sells 1,251 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,844,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 25,387,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,084,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

