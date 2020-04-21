VeraBank N.A. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,995,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,734,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

