VeraBank N.A. Purchases 771 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $789,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $4,436,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.67. 3,494,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.36 and its 200 day moving average is $287.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,111,115,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.