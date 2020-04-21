VeraBank N.A. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Argus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.77. 7,211,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,856,261. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.