VeraBank N.A. Makes New Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

