VeraBank N.A. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,833,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

NSC stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,033. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

