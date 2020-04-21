VeraBank N.A. Has $944,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,769,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.87. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

