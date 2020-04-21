VeraBank N.A. Has $553,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS Health stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. 4,923,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

