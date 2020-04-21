VeraBank N.A. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

HON traded down $4.49 on Tuesday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.