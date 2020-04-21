VeraBank N.A. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded down $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.56. 2,550,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.22 and a 200 day moving average of $300.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

