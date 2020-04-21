VeraBank N.A. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

