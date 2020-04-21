VeraBank N.A. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day moving average is $242.10. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

