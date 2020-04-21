VeraBank N.A. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,525,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

