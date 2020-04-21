VeraBank N.A. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,255,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

