VeraBank N.A. Buys 2,400 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,737,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,165,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

