VeraBank N.A. Buys 2,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 42.4% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.42. 1,049,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

