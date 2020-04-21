VeraBank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,750. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 760.74, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,666 shares of company stock valued at $65,671,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

