Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 145,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,709. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Ventas by 532.6% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 76,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Ventas by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,134,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 359,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.