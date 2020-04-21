Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.51% of Varian Medical Systems worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 151.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,250,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VAR traded down $6.63 on Tuesday, reaching $105.41. 27,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.