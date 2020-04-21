Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after buying an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after buying an additional 234,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $8.45 on Tuesday, reaching $250.41. 333,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

