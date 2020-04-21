Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,345. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

