Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VV traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,644. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

