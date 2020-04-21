Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 142.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.