ValuEngine Lowers Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Insiders acquired a total of 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

