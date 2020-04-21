ValuEngine Downgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at $846,911.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.