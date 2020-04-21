Vale (VALE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Vale to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Vale had a positive return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Vale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,630,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,467,978. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.22. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

