US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti reduced their price target on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.55. US Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Concrete will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Sandbrook purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,257.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

