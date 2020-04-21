Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USAP stock remained flat at $$7.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,425. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

