Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Down 14.2% in March

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 526,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

UVV opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $505.05 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 8.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

