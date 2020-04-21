Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 201,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Unitil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Unitil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Unitil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 92,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.