Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 21,790,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $986.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Uniti Group by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.