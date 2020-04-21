United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

