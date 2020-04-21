Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Get Unisys alerts:

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,673. Unisys has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $751.94 million, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.