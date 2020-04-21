Unilever Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the typical volume of 270 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reduced their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Unilever stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
