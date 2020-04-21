Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni Select (TSE:UNS) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of UNS opened at C$5.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.16. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$4.26 and a 52 week high of C$15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 million and a PE ratio of -10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$544.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uni Select will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.66%.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

