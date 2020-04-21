Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 39.20 on May 18th

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 1,917 ($25.22) on Tuesday. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,875.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27.
In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Martin Broadhurst bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,767.17).
About Ultra Electronics
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.
