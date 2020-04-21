UBS Group Upgrades TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get TRAVIS PERKINS/S alerts:

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.