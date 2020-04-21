UBS Group Trims Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Target Price to $15.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the local business review company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 361,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,534. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,892,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yelp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

