UBS Group Trims Heico (NYSE:HEI) Target Price to $84.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.55.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heico will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Heico by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.